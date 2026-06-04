Elon Musk set to become trillionaire as SpaceX aims to raise record $75 billion for stock market debut

Washington DC - SpaceX , the rocket and satellite company led by billionaire Elon Musk , aims to raise approximately $75 billion in a record initial public offering, the company said in a regulatory filing on Wednesday.

Elon Musk's SpaceX recently announced it aims to raise approximately $75 billion in a record initial public offering, which could make Musk a trillionaire.

SpaceX said it will put up for sale 555,555,555 shares at an initial price of $135 each.

Should the IPO proceed, Musk's company would shatter the fundraising record previously held by oil giant Saudi Aramco, which raised $25.6 billion in 2019.

With some 13 billion shares outstanding, the company would be valued at $1.765 trillion at IPO.

It could also make Musk – already the world's richest man – humanity's first trillionaire, analysts say.

SpaceX took over Musk's xAI in February, and one year before, xAI absorbed his X social network.

Analysts expect further consolidation of Musk's business empire in 2027, as SpaceX will likely merge with his electric car company, Tesla, which is increasingly focused on robotics, energy, and autonomous transportation.

Until the SpaceX stock actually floats on public markets, the only people who can buy shares directly are large financial players like banks and pension funds – or very wealthy individuals.

By the time the public is able to purchase, many of the gains – the kind that have made millionaires and billionaires of early tech investors – may be history.