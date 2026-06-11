NASA head defends Artemis III all-male crew after Trump's DEI crackdown

Washington DC - NASA's administrator, Jared Isaacman, on Wednesday defended the makeup of the space agency's latest Artemis crew, an all-male group.

NASA's newest Artemis crew has sparked controversy for not having any female members. © RONALDO SCHEMIDT / AFP

The nominations have earned criticism that NASA may have acted in accordance with President Donald Trump's direction to eliminate diversity and inclusion efforts.

Isaacman insisted in a lengthy social media post that the "crew selection does not involve any political appointees."

"The Astronaut Office assigns the crew that gives the mission the best chance of meeting its objectives, taking into account many factors, including the background and expertise of the astronauts, such as test pilot experience, development work on specific programs, and availability."

The third phase of Artemis will involve testing the Orion spacecraft and conducting rendezvous and docking tests with lunar landers. It will not include a Moon voyage.

NASA had previously committed to putting both a woman and a person of color on the lunar surface.

Last year, however, NASA removed language regarding that commitment and diversity more broadly from some of its web pages, as Trump directed federal agencies to eliminate Diversity, Equity, and Inclusion (DEI) programs and references.

That doesn't necessarily mean NASA's pledge has been scrapped, but it's no longer explicit.