NASA issues statement after major site in Spain hit by wildfire

Robledo, Spain - Massive wildfires in Europe on Friday forced NASA to evacuate one of its three global deep space communications facilities in Spain, impacting the agency's ability to communicate with space probes.

Smoke from a nearby fire drifts over a NASA antenna in Robledo de Chavela, Madrid, Spain, on July 24, 2026. © IMAGO / Europa Press

The Madrid Deep Space Communications Complex (MDSCC) is located in Robledo, about 37 miles west of central Madrid, a NASA spokesperson told AFP in a statement.

"The wildfire has passed through the MDSCC. Any potential damage will be assessed when it is safe to do so," the space agency said.

NASA added that all personnel were "safely evacuated."

MDSCC is part of the Deep Space Network, one of three sites that allow NASA to communicate with its spacecraft exploring distant parts of the galaxy.

The other two sites are in Canberra, Australia, and Goldstone, California, where "the agency has seamlessly transitioned support for mission operations."