"Perplexing" space mystery deepens with oldest quasars ever discovered

The Euclid space telescope has spotted the oldest quasars – the brightest objects in the universe – ever discovered, deepening a cosmic mystery that has been puzzling scientists.

An illustration from December 2020 shows a distant galaxy with an active quasar at its center. © IMAGO / ZUMA Press Wire

Quasars are powered by supermassive black holes at the heart of early galaxies gobbling up surrounding matter in a colossal feeding frenzy that can shine trillions of times brighter than the Sun.

Because they are so incredibly bright – and looking deep into space also means looking back in time – scientists have been hunting for ancient quasars to learn more about the little-understood infancy of the universe.

In a study published on Monday, an international team of astronomers announced they had discovered 31 quasars, including the two oldest observed yet, using the European Space Agency's Euclid telescope, which is at a stable hovering spot around 932,000 miles from Earth.

The light from the oldest pair comes from when the universe was roughly 670 million years old, just 5% of its current age of 13.8 billion years.

This beats the team's previous record for oldest – and therefore most distant – quasar announced in 2021 by around 20 million years.

Previous quasar hunts were mostly carried out with ground-based telescopes, but the launch of Euclid in 2023 "has transformed this field," Daming Yang, the lead author of the study in Astronomy & Astrophysics, told AFP.

In just two years, Euclid has doubled the number of ancient quasars known to science, added Yang, a PhD student at Leiden University in the Netherlands.