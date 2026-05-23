SpaceX completes mostly successful Starship test flight: "Splashdown confirmed!"

Starbase, Texas - SpaceX's Starship spacecraft splashed down into the Indian Ocean Friday after the company performed a mostly successful test flight of the latest version of its enormous rocket.

On Friday, SpaceX successfully performed a test flight for its Starship spacecraft, though the trip did hit a few glitches along the way. © AFP PHOTO / SPACEX

The voyage was not without a few glitches, but SpaceX employees shown on a livestream roared in delight following the trial flight that comes as the firm owned by Elon Musk prepares a potentially record initial public offering.

The mammoth rocket blasted off into space just after 5:30 PM local time.

The company did not intend to recover the booster or the upper stage, and the final splashdown was fiery but controlled, as planned.

"Splashdown confirmed!" the company wrote on X.

Musk applauded his team on X, calling the flight "epic" and having "scored a goal for humanity."