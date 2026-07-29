Trump administration to loosen environmental safeguards on space industry in "obscene giveaway"

Washington DC - The Trump administration on Tuesday said it plans to exempt the private space sector from numerous environmental regulations to accelerate the pace of space launches and ramp up competition with China .

US Secretary of Transportation Sean Duffy steps off Marine One upon landing on the Ellipse near the White House on July 27, 2026. © AARON SCHWARTZ / AFP

"America won the first Space Race, and we can do it again – but only if we get government red tape out of the way," wrote Sean Duffy, President Donald Trump's transportation chief, in a statement.

The Trump administration's proposed rule would allow requirements under 13 federal laws to be waived for "certain commercial space licenses and permits."

The Federal Aviation Administration said those laws would include the Endangered Species Act, parts of the Clean Water Act, the Clean Air Act, and the National Historic Preservation Act.

Waiving such environmental protection requirements would allow approvals to be expedited "to launch rockets, reenter spacecraft, and operate launch and reentry sites," the FAA said.

While the US private sector currently dominates the global space launch market, China is rapidly making progress and aims to send humans to the Moon by 2030.

The US is carrying out its own lunar exploration program, hoping to beat China to the punch.