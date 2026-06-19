The Sun may not engulf Earth, scientists say – here's what will happen instead

Need some good news on a Friday after a long week? The Earth may not be engulfed by the expanding fireball of the dying Sun, which has long been assumed to be our home planet's ultimate fate, according to scientists .

The Earth may not be engulfed by the expanding fireball of the dying Sun, which has long been assumed to be our home planet's ultimate fate, according to scientists. © Unsplash/Vivek Doshi

Don't worry: this is not expected to happen for another five billion years, long after all life on Earth has been wiped out.

When the Sun burns through all of the hydrogen in its core, it will go through two immense expansion phases: first becoming a red giant, then, when its helium is spent, an "AGB" star.

This fiery death will bring about some significant changes back here on Earth.

As the Sun grows, increasing gravitational forces will pull the Earth towards it.

For the Earth and the Moon, this force creates the push and pull of the tides in our oceans. The energy from these tides, which dissipates at the bottom of the ocean, slows Earth's rotation and gradually pushes the Moon away from us.

As the Sun expands and its blistering surface approaches Earth, intense tidal waves will stir within the star. When they dissipate, it will pull Earth into its doomed embrace.

However, the growing Sun will also lose a lot of its mass due to stellar wind, which pushes our planet further away.

"Earth's fate depends on a delicate balance between these two effects," explained Mats Esseldeurs, the lead author of a study published in the journal Astronomy & Astrophysics on Friday.