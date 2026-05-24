Why are some people "magnets" for mosquitos? Science has the answer

Ever felt like mosquitoes bite you while ignoring everyone else? Scientists are now making progress in deciphering the complex chemical cocktail that makes particular people more enticing to these disease-spreading bloodsuckers.

Ever felt like mosquitoes bite you while ignoring everyone else? (Stock image) © Unsplash/Rapha Wilde

"It's not a misconception – mosquitoes are attracted to some people more than others," Frederic Simard of France's Institute of Research for Development told AFP.

"But we are not all magnets all the time," the medical entomologist added.

A range of sensory cues can cause mosquitoes to pick one human over another – mainly the smell and heat our bodies give off, and the carbon dioxide we exhale.

Female mosquitoes – which are the only ones that bite – detect these signals with finely-tuned receptors, then choose their target accordingly.

"We have known for over 100 years that mosquitoes are attracted by the carbon dioxide that we exhale – this is the first signal that triggers their behavior," when they are dozens of meters away, Swedish scientist Rickard Ignell told AFP.

Within around 10 meters, "mosquitoes will start detecting our odor, and in combination with carbon dioxide," this attracts them even more, said the senior author of a recent study on the subject.

As they get closer, body temperature and humidity make particular humans even more enticing.

However, some other popular theories on this subject do not hold water...