Breast reduction surgery patient notices that something else was taken: "I was more surprised than upset"

London, Canada - A 23-year-old woman had an unexpected side effect after undergoing surgery on her bust when she noticed that tattoos had disappeared from her body.

Aleigha Cartmen had her breasts reduced in Turkey and two of her tattoos disappeared in the process. © Collage: Screenshots/Instagram/@a_cartfart

In Turkey, Aleigha Cartmen from London fulfilled a wish that had been burning in her heart for over a year: she had her breasts reduced in size.

When she looked at herself in the mirror after the operation, she naturally only had eyes for her new bust size.

It was her boyfriend who finally noticed that two tattoos were missing from her body.

"I didn't even notice at first," the 23-year-old recalls to the Daily Star. "It was my boyfriend who pointed it out."

Although she had been aware that excess skin would be removed during the breast reduction, she had not expected her tattoos to be affected.

The two tattoos had adorned her body since she was a teenager; one was a paw print of a beloved pet, and the other was a personal memory.

Fortunately, the disappearance of the body images was not a major disaster for the 23-year-old.

"When I noticed, I was more surprised than upset," Aleigha said. "The surgeon and I even had a laugh about it because I hadn't noticed at all."