Breast reduction surgery patient notices that something else was taken: "I was more surprised than upset"
London, Canada - A 23-year-old woman had an unexpected side effect after undergoing surgery on her bust when she noticed that tattoos had disappeared from her body.
In Turkey, Aleigha Cartmen from London fulfilled a wish that had been burning in her heart for over a year: she had her breasts reduced in size.
When she looked at herself in the mirror after the operation, she naturally only had eyes for her new bust size.
It was her boyfriend who finally noticed that two tattoos were missing from her body.
"I didn't even notice at first," the 23-year-old recalls to the Daily Star. "It was my boyfriend who pointed it out."
Although she had been aware that excess skin would be removed during the breast reduction, she had not expected her tattoos to be affected.
The two tattoos had adorned her body since she was a teenager; one was a paw print of a beloved pet, and the other was a personal memory.
Fortunately, the disappearance of the body images was not a major disaster for the 23-year-old.
"When I noticed, I was more surprised than upset," Aleigha said. "The surgeon and I even had a laugh about it because I hadn't noticed at all."
Is Aleigha happy with her surgical outcome after all?
"I cherished them, but I think it was time for them to go," she said of the missing tattoos.
Aleigha even suggested that the doctors should have given her the option to take them home with her!
After all, she would have paid money for them once.
Even though Aleigha made the curious circumstance public on TikTok, she is extremely happy with the procedure itself.
"It was very hard to sleep with all that pressure," she said. "I had constant irritation under my breasts, and even going up and down stairs was painful."
"It's a lot less stress on my back and it suits my body so much better," Aleigha added.
Cover photo: Collage: Screenshots/Instagram/@a_cartfart