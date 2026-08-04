Brooklyn Beckham's wife Nicola seemingly shows off stunning new tattoo amid family drama

St. Tropez, France - After spending a day aboard Elton John's yacht, Brooklyn Beckham's wife Nicola Peltz has been sighted with what looks like a stunning new tattoo tribute on her left ankle.

Brooklyn Beckham's (l) wife, Nicola Peltz (r), recently revealed what looks like a brand-new tattoo tribute. © AFP/Michael Loccisano/Getty Images

Brooklyn and Nicola have been enjoying a gorgeous getaway in St. Tropez, France, over the last few nights, including a visit aboard Sir Elton John's massive yacht.

At one point, paparazzi photographers captured a series of snaps as Nicola departed the boat and went to get an ice cream. What they discovered was more than they could have imagined: A new tattoo!

Emblazoned upon Nicola's left ankle was "Elijah," a Hebrew name which means "The Lord is my God."

The new inking, first reported on and shown off by the Sun, had not been sighted before and seemed to be written in cursive in slightly faded black ink.

Considering the fact that Elijah is also the name of one of John's kids, it could also have been simply scribbled on with a pen.

Whatever the reason, Peltz's latest piece of body art follows months of drama between her husband Brooklyn and the remainder of his family.

In January, Brooklyn torched his parents, David and Victoria Beckham, in an astonishing social media post.

Over the following weeks, the feud escalated as his parents responded, Brooklyn doubled down, and celebrities such as Gordon Ramsey weighed in.