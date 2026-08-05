Bunnie Xo reveals eyebrow-raising new tattoo after finalizing Jelly Roll divorce

Los Angeles, California - Podcaster and media producer Bunnie Xo recently unveiled a brand-new tattoo mere weeks after finalizing her divorce from popular rapper Jelly Roll.

Podcaster Bunnie Xo (l) got herself a brand-new tattoo mere weeks after finalizing her divorce. © AFP/Monica Schipper/Getty Images

In a recent, since-disappeared Instagram story, Bunnie Xo showed off a brand new inking that read "time cast a spell on you" in cursive script.

The line is a lyric from Fleetwood Mac's iconic song Silver Springs – a touching reflection by Stevie Nicks on the heartbreak she felt after breaking up with bandmate Lindsey Buckingham.

It wasn't long before fans started putting two and two together when it came to the context of the tattoo.

In a follow-up video posted shortly after speculation began spreading, Bunnie Xo sought to nip the gossip in the bud.

"Not what media is saying," she wrote, revealing that the choice of body art was about a shared memory with friends and their connection to the Fleetwood Mac track rather than a nod to the breakup.

"Hey guys, let's go get this tatted on us," she captioned the video – which showed her and some friends dancing to the song. "See how simple that is."

Bunnie Xo's love of Stevie Nicks is well-documented. In 2023, she ranted and raved about the singer in a TikTok video while unboxing a Barbie modeled after the musician.

"I know a lot of us are Stevie Nicks fans. Some of us longer than others because I know she's blown up on TikTok," she said in the TikTok. "We have a whole bunch of new Stevie Nicks fans."