Canada's most tattooed dad finally addresses why he never got the world record

Lethbridge, Canada - Canadian dad and body art enthusiast Remy Schofield rejected any suggestion that he's not the world's most tattooed man and called out Guinness World Records .

Remy addressed why he has never received the Guinness World Record for being the most tattooed man in the world. © Collage: Screenshots/Instagram/@ephemeral__remy

Over the last few years, Remy Schofield has made a name for himself – and gathered 184,000 followers on Instagram – with his remarkable collection of tattoos and body mods.

From touching tattoo tributes to gorgeous color-on-black designs that coat the vast majority of his skin, Remy's style is unique and built on layers upon layers of inkings and multiple blackout body suits.

While others have also covered more than 90% of their skin in tattoos, it is unlikely that anyone has as many layers as Remy.

In a recent video, Remy addressed a fan who'd commented, "I always wonder why Remy isn't considered the most tattooed person in the world given the amount of work he's had done."

"Yeah, and it's no shade to Lucky, either. I am not looking for a fight with anyone," Remy said, referencing the current GWR holder, Lucky Diamond Rich, who has spent more than 1000 hours getting tattooed.

"Anyone who's paid any amount of attention or is even capable of Googling this can find that he has had nowhere near as many layers as me," Remy continued.

"I even had a message from the man himself not long ago agreeing with this, so it's pretty absurd when people will try and defend a decade-old record that has been broken by more than just me."