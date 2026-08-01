Canada's most tattooed man gives shocking insight into the body beneath the ink

Lethbridge, Canada - Remy Schofield used a recent social media post to reveal the true extent of his extreme tattoo transformation via the use of a snap showing how he'd look with no ink.

Remy Schofield showed off how he'd look without the tattoos that cover his entire body. © Collage: Screenshots/Instagram/@ephemeral__remy

Over the last few decades, Remy has covered the vast majority of his skin in numerous layers of colorful and intricately designed tattoos, complemented by a numerous body modifications and piercings.

It's this remarkable look that has attracted more than 189,000 followers to his Instagram page, which sees him share insights, advice, and commentary about body mods and extreme tattoos.

In a recent picture posted to social media, Remy revealed the true extent of his tattoo transformation in an unusual way – he used artificial intelligence to show us what he'd look like without all the ink.

Instead of being covered in a vast assortment of different tattoos, built upon layers of blackout and accompanied by numerous mods, he's pictured with completely clear skin and a perfectly-defined six pack.

"This is just for a laugh, a follower of mine wanted to see what I'd look like without tattoos," Remy captioned the side-by-side snaps.