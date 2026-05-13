Canada's most tattooed man reveals what he'll do when he runs out of skin

Lethbridge, Canada - Canadian father and tattoo artist Remy Schofield revealed what he plans on doing once he has covered every single inch of his body in radical, multilayered tattoos .

Tattoo addict Remy Schofield revealed what he plans on doing once every inch of his skin has been completely covered in ink. © Collage: Screenshots/Instagram/@ephemeral__remy

Remy has covered nearly every square inch of his skin in some form of tattoo, leaving only his face free from extensive inking.

He uses this extraordinary journey as the centerpiece of his social media, where he teaches his more than 186,000 Instagram followers about the world of body art and the impact it's had on his life.

Recently, he revealed the touching tale behind the gorgeous rose inked upon the back of his head and explained the true motivation behind his transformation.

Earlier this week, he spoke out about what he plans on doing once every piece of skin has been covered – and it's not what you'd expect.

"I've been well out of space for well over a decade," Remy revealed in a post to Instagram responding to a commenter's question. "It's been no problem for me to continue, I assure you."

"This was a whole other tattoo not long ago. I changed this whole tattoo in only a few months, and I could do that with every single part of this."

Remy has long championed the idea of tattooing over blackout and has gone through many different evolutions, layering ink on ink. He shared a series of these transformations in a post a few years ago and has only continued to change his look ever since.