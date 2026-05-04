Extraordinary body mod artist gives clients orc ears, split tongues, and tattooed eyeballs

Los Angeles, California - An extraordinary body modification artist in California has provided his clients with radical changes such as orc ears, split tongues, and tattooed eyeballs.

A remarkable body modification studio in California has completed a remarkable range of physical transformations. © Collage: Screenshots/TikTok/@rhyyno

Rhyyno is a body mod artist based out of California who specializes in a range of unusual procedures designed to truly transform the looks and vibes of his clients.

Touting thousands of followers on TikTok, where he goes as @rhyyno, and more than 35,000 on his Instagram account, Rhyyno has made a name for himself with the extraordinary modifications, which vary in style and design.

Possibly one of his most popular procedures is known as the "split tongue," a mod that sees a client's tongue chopped in half, stitched up, and stretched into two pieces to resemble that of a snake.

It's a gruesome and bloody procedure, but it's getting significantly more popular nowadays, as more extreme body mods reach into the mainstream.

Another similarly brutal mod sees Rhyyno change the shape of a person's ear by cutting up and chopping off different pieces of it.

In one example, he transformed a woman's ear to look like that of an orc from The Lord of the Rings. This is also a procedure that's getting increasingly popular, with some opting to look like elves.

Rhyyno also participates in eyeball tattoos, which sees ink injected into the sclera of a person's eye to dye it a certain color.