Extreme body mod addict suspends himself with back hooks and tattoos tongue blue

Paris, France - Oni has covered his entire body in radical tattoos and extreme body modifications. Most extraordinarily, he regularly suspends himself from hooks embedded in his skin.

Oni regularly embeds hooks under his skin and suspends himself in midair. © Collage: Screenshots/Instagram/@oni_dzn

With thousands of followers across various social media platforms, Oni has made a name for himself with his radical body modifications and the complete blackout tattoo which covers his entire upper torso.

The body mod fanatic is deeply involved in the industry, sharing his unique experiences with his fans and even experimenting with new forms of physical transformation.

Most extreme of all is, perhaps, his practice of body suspension.

In order to do this, professionals pierce deep beneath the skin – usually, but not always, on a person's back or chest – and embed heavy-duty hooks.

Leads are then connected to these hooks, which hoist the person into the air so they are suspended purely by the strength of their skin.

That's not all that makes Oni unique, as he has also decided to tattoo his tongue blue.

Already chopped in half and made to look like the tongue of a snake, a video posted to Instagram shows Oni injecting the ink into his tongue himself.

In a clip on TikTok, his eyeball appears tattooed, but it's unclear whether he got that professionally done.