Extreme ink addict splits tongue in half and tattoos eyeball black

Berlin, Germany - Balea Scarleg has made a name for herself via the radical body modifications she's had done, including a tattooed eyeball and a tongue that she chopped in half.

Balea has made a name for herself via radical body modifications such as a tattooed eyeball and a split tongue. © Collage: Screenshots/Instagram/@balea_scarleg

With nearly 410,000 followers on TikTok, where she goes by @baleathescarleg, and 116,000 on her Instagram account, Berlin-based vegan artist Balea Scarleg has stunned thousands with her unique look and vibe.

Across both of her accounts, Scarleg shares a collection of advice, photo shoots, and inspirational posts linked to fitness, self-belief, and the tattoo and body modification world.

What brings in most of her fans, however, is the unconventional look that Scarleg has adopted through a vast assortment of radical mods and inkings.

It doesn't take long while scrolling through Balea's page to realize that the vast majority of her body is completely covered in black tattoos, sketching intricate patterns into her chest, arms, neck, and hands.

This black ink is a theme that she continues onto her face, where half is tattooed, and the other half is blank.

Most radical, however, is that she's tattooed her left-hand eyeball black, a dangerous and painful process that could easily cause blindness.