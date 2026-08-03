Extreme tattoo addict admits she regrets every piece of ink she ever got

Influencer Alexa Locke has covered her body in radical tattoos . In a shocking TikTok video, however, she revealed that she regrets every single one of them.

Alexa Locke revealed that she regrets every single tattoo she ever had done. © Collage: Screenshots/TikTok/@lexaterese

A quick scroll through Alexa's TikTok page and you'll realize two specific things: This is an influencer who's on a body improvement and aesthetic journey, and she's got a deep dislike of her past tattooing choices.

Ink reaches down both her arms in colorful patterns, forming a variety of detailed designs and images. Throughout her TikTok and Instagram pages, however, are numerous clips of her getting things lasered off.

In one video from last July, she opened up about the reasoning behind her radical transformation, why she's got such deep tattoo regret, and what she plans on doing about it over the coming years.

"I personally regret every single tattoo that I've ever gotten," she said in the video. "I started getting them at 18, and since I was maybe 10-years-old, I was going through some identity crisis, wanting to be loved, wanting to be accepted, and for me, that was my way to do that."

"I'm not the same person I was 20 years ago. You're not going to find many heavily tattooed people admit that," she explained.

Alexa went on to insist that people should always wait until they are 100% certain before getting any kind of permanent body modification, preferably for multiple months or even years.

That doesn't mean that she hates tattoos themselves, however, just the permanency of the whole thing.

"Don't get me wrong, I love tattoos. I have many tattoo friends; I think they're beautiful, I think they're unique!" she said.