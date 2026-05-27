Extreme tattoo addict reveals his most painful body modification

Lethbridge, Canada – Remy Schofield is quite likely to be one of the world's most tattooed and body-modded people, but that doesn't mean he's immune from this particularly painful modification.

Remy revealed the most uncomfortable and painful body modification he ever got. © Collage: Screenshots/Instagram/@ephemeral__remy

Boasting nearly 200,000 followers on Instagram, where he goes as @ephemeral__remy, Remy is widely believed to be the most tattooed person in Canada – if not the entire world.

His social media presence is not just about entertainment, either, as Remy's experience as both a body mod enthusiast and a tattoo artist makes him the perfect person for fans to approach with questions.

Over the years, he's shared touching tales about his remarkable tattoo journey, has slammed haters of extreme body modification, and even spoken out about the potential health implications that come with such intense inking.

A few days ago, Remy responded to a fan's question by revealing the one body modification that hurt him more than any other.

"Still to this day, it was my double dydoe piercing I did nearly 20 years ago now," Remy revealed, referring to a male genital piercing in which two separate pieces of jewelry are pierced through the head of the penis.

"I don't know if I would find them as painful as I did then if I did them now, as I've had so much more experience since then, but at that time that was by-far the most painful thing I've ever done," he explained.