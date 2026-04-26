Girl's vacation tattoo turns into a nightmare – with lasting scars
Bali, Indonesia - It was supposed to be a harmless vacation souvenir from Bali, but for a young girl from Australia, her spontaneous tattoo led to some dire consequences.
In a travel group on Facebook called Australian Bali Info for Traveling, a mother urgently warns other travelers not to get a henna tattoo on the beaches of Bali.
Her daughter had suffered a severe allergic reaction after such an application.
She posted before-and-after photos of the temporary tattoo the girl had had done on a beach on the popular tourist island.
While a black tendril ink can still be seen in the first picture, the other photos show a severely reddened, pink-colored skin reaction.
The Australian said "a very angry, red reaction that left stinging and itchy welts appeared."
Mom worries that permanent scars could remain on her daughter's hand
The mom also expresses concern that a permanent scar could remain on her daughter's hand.
Other users report similar experiences in the comments section, claiming that hair dye is sometimes used for such tattoos.
One user even said that they'd gotten a similar dolphin piece more than two decades ago – and still has a scar.
Cover photo: Collage: Screenshots/Facebook/Australian Bali Info for Traveling (Bali Pages)