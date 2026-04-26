Girl's vacation tattoo turns into a nightmare – with lasting scars

Bali, Indonesia - It was supposed to be a harmless vacation souvenir from Bali, but for a young girl from Australia, her spontaneous tattoo led to some dire consequences.

At first, it looked like a harmless henna tattoo. © Screenshot/Facebook/Australian Bali Info for Traveling (Bali Pages)

In a travel group on Facebook called Australian Bali Info for Traveling, a mother urgently warns other travelers not to get a henna tattoo on the beaches of Bali.

Her daughter had suffered a severe allergic reaction after such an application.

She posted before-and-after photos of the temporary tattoo the girl had had done on a beach on the popular tourist island.

While a black tendril ink can still be seen in the first picture, the other photos show a severely reddened, pink-colored skin reaction.

The Australian said "a very angry, red reaction that left stinging and itchy welts appeared."