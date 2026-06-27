Ink addict goes viral for getting more than 150 Pokémon tattoos

Perth, Australia - An incredibly avid Pokémon fan from Perth, Australia, has rapidly gone viral after sharing the more than 150 tattoo tributes he's had sketched onto his leg.

This Australian man covered his entire leg in more than 150 radical tattoo tributes to Pokémon. © Collage: Screenshots/Instagram/@inktestament

Since meeting tattoo artist Paula Stirland in 2020, 27-year-old Zachary Barrett-Desforges has dedicated himself to covering his entire left leg in radical and colorful tattoos of various Pokémon.

The incredible inkings have gone especially viral on social media, as Pokémon fans have latched onto one of the most extraordinary examples of body art inspired by the beloved Nintendo franchise.

"I remember it was right before my 21st birthday, which was on Friday the 13th that year, and I got in touch because I'd always admired her work and saw she was having a flash sale," Barrett-Desforges told PerthNow in a recent interview.

"I watched the cartoon as a child and played the original game on my old DS console," he explained. "I've got the cards and a load of plushies around my house too."

To make it even better, Barrett-Desforges has complemented his more than 150 Pokémon inkings with a gorgeous Super Mario-themed tattoo on his right leg.

"I'm a fan of many things. I have a Mario tattoo on my other leg and then a bunch of superheroes on my arm," he explained.

"I currently have my other arm completely empty, but not for long," Barrett-Desforges said, teasing a new ink project.