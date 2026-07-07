Ink addict reveals the true extent of her tattoo transformation – and the toll it took on her family

Münster, Germany - Extraordinary ink and body modification addict Lucy Krasota has covered herself in art. In a recent post, she shared the true extent of her remarkable tattoo transformation.

Lucy Krasota shared the true extent of her extraordinary tattoo transformation. © Collage: Screenshots/TikTok/@lucykrasota

Over the last few years, Lucy Krasota has totally transformed her appearance with a vast collection of black-and-white tattoos, which cover much of her face, neck, chest, arms, and everywhere in between.

Her remarkable look is so iconic that more than 40,000 people follow her on TikTok, where she goes as @lucykrasota, and more than 10,000 follow her on Instagram.

On top of her remarkable selection of inkings, Krasota has also employed a huge selection of extreme body modifications to assist in forging her unique aesthetic.

At a quick glance, the first and most obvious modification is the selection of piercings that dot much of Krasota's face, including on the bridge of her nose, her cheeks, and elsewhere.

What's more extraordinary, however, is that Krasota's tongue has been chopped in half, split so that it looks like the tongue of a snake.

In a recent post to TikTok, Krasota shared an extraordinary comparison. In one snap, she shows off what she looked like years ago, well before her remarkable transformation. In another, she is covered in radical tattoos and body mods.

Her transformation has not come without its struggles, however. Last year, Krasota made headlines by revealing the "huge conflict" she had with her family over it.

"I have a huge conflict with my grandma regarding my tattoos, piercings, and body modifications in general," she told the Mirror.