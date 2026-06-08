Ink addicted Brit covers herself in thousands of radical tattoos, complains about creepy men

Stockport, UK – UK woman Sally Moss has covered herself in literally thousands of radical tattoos . Now she complains that men think she's "kinky" and accuse her of worshiping the devil.

Sally Moss covered herself in so many radical tattoos that some men accuse her of worshiping the devil. (Stock Image) © Unsplash/Eric McLean

For the most part, the tattoo-lover keeps to herself, with no public social media profile and little-to-no interaction with the press.

In a recent interview with the Daily Star, however, she shared some fascinating snaps as well as insight into her extreme tattoos and body modifications.

According to Moss, her tattoo transformation began when she got her first inking – a flower on her wrist – at only 18 years old. Since then, she's covered nearly her entire body in radical tattoos.

She described the process of getting tattooed almost like an addiction, explaining that it's "a bit like Pringles – once you start, you can't stop."

She continued, noting, "I've got an addictive personality, I've literally not stopped. I was getting tattoos last week; I probably get more every month."

Her arms, chest, legs, and feet have all been totally covered in tattoos since at least three years ago. As a result, she's now inking her face.

"Guys tend to think I'm a kinky one... They just see the tattoos and the filler, and they think you are going to be a one-night thing," she added.

"They think, 'she is right dirty in the bedroom' and stuff like that. They just assume that I haven't had good past relationships. Men make assumptions about me all the time that are not necessarily true."