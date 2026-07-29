Kate Cassidy reveals she's removing one of her Liam Payne tribute tattoos – why?

Miami, Florida - Kate Cassidy, the girlfriend of late One Direction singer Liam Payne , shared on social media that she had decided to have one of her iconic tribute tattoos removed.

Kate Cassidy (r), the girlfriend of late One Direction singer Liam Payne (l), revealed she is removing a tattoo tribute she got for him. © IMAGO/Bestimage

In a post to TikTok on Tuesday, Cassidy shared a video of her journey to the Skin Club Miami laser studio to get a collection of tattoos removed.

Specifically, Cassidy wanted to get various inkings on her hand removed because they'd been done "poorly," and she wants to eventually get them replaced with higher-quality inkings.

Among the tattoos she has decided to have lasered off is a "444" inking she got as a tribute after Payne's tragic death in 2024. It's likely that this will be one of several she will get redone.

It's not her only tattoo tribute to Liam Payne, who died after falling from a hotel window in Buenos Aires, Argentina.

On her wrist, Cassidy has Payne's initials, "LP," inked in capital letters. On her thumb, she had a fallen rose inking that was an exact replica of one the late singer had inked on his neck.

The "444" tattoo, which was seen getting tattooed over in her TikTok video, was rumored to be the couple's "angel number," representing their love for one another.

"I'm getting my tattoos removed today," Cassidy said in the video. "I'm getting these four tattoos because none of these are fine line tattoos."

"I think this looks so much more dainty on a hand, rather than so harsh," she said. "I love, like, the story and the meaning behind these tattoos, but genuinely I just hate the placement and I hate the thickness of it."