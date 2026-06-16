Keith Urban makes waves with tattoos thought to be dedicated to ex-wife Nicole Kidman

Las Vegas, Nevada - Country star Keith Urban showed off a collection of tattoos while walking the red carpet last month, one of which seemed to be a tribute to his ex Nicole Kidman!

During an appearance last month, Keith Urban (r.) showed off a tattoo tribute to Nicole Kidman. © Collage: AFP/Mike Coppola/Getty Images & AFP/Jason Kempin/Getty Images

As Keith Urban walked the red carpet at the Academy of Country Music Awards last month, he was seen showing off all sorts of tattoos, stretching down his arms and onto his hands.

Most noticeable was a series of designs spread across each finger on his left hand. They spelled out the word "Mary," the middle name of his ex-wife, Nicole Mary Kidman.

Kidman and Urban split last year after nearly 20 years, with the musician reportedly moving out of the family home and into an apartment in Nashville. His newly-released yacht rock album, Flow State, is his first since their separation.

Numerous dating rumors have swirled around the former couple in the wake of their split, with Urban thought to be potentially dating Jennifer Lopez and Kidman possibly in a romance with Simon Baker.

Yet, the tattoos spread across Urban's body seem to be a sign that his connection to Kidman continues long after they called it quits.

"There's rolling up your sleeves for work and there's rolling up your sleeves to make sure your ex knows you haven't removed her tattoos," an insider told Women's Day.

"Having gone years of being discreet about his tattoos, it's revealing that since his divorce, Keith has put them on full display," the insider pointed out. "There's even been rumors that he's recently touched up the tattoos."