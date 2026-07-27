Marine biologist scores wild aquatic-themed world record for crazy tattoo journey
Venice, Florida - US marine biologist Emily Morrison managed to score a crazy marine-themed Guinness World Record for getting more shark tattoos than anyone else in known history.
With a total of 106 shark-themed tattoos covering her body from head-to-toe, Morrison has scored herself the remarkable Guinness World Record (GWR) title for the most sharks tattooed on a female body.
It's an extraordinary achievement, fueled by a love of sharks which has dominated her life since she first saw the 1975 movie Jaws.
"I have always had a fascination with them – and the lack of information out there," Morrison told GWR in an interview dedicated to her extraordinary world record.
"I am obsessed with the adaptations and the evolutionary path that sharks and cartilaginous fish have endured throughout the 450 million years of existence," she said.
"Why are living sharks the way that they are – and how they impact their specified environments – is fascinating to me. It's never-ending information."
Her love of the extraordinary animals expanded into her career, as she studied and then began working alongside them as a shark biologist. She even owns a shark adventure tour company!
Morrison began inking sharks onto her skin in 1999, when she was only 19-years-old, and has never stopped. In total, she's got 71 different species of shark, 13 fossilized shark teeth, and one fresh shark tooth tattooed.
"Some of my favorite shark species are the great white, zebra shark, frilled shark, oceanic white tip, and so many more," she said.
"I have fed tiger sharks and great hammerheads in the Bahamas, cage dove with great whites in Australia, swam with whale sharks off the coast of Mexico, and so much more."
Cover photo: Unsplash/Michael Schaffler