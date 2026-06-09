Mattel's Ken reveals secret tattoo during appearance on Hot Ones

New York, New York – In celebration of his 65th birthday, Mattel's Ken jumped onto Hot Ones with Sean Evans to show off an adorable tattoo tribute to his darling dog Sugar.

Mattel's Ken jumped on the Hot Ones show to reveal an adorable tattoo tribute. © IMAGO/Avalon.red

Ken joined Sean Evans on Monday for Hot Ones' iconic hot wings challenge, stuffing down the spicy plastic chicken and sharing a collection of interesting tales and anecdotes from his time as Barbie's sidekick.

Things got especially spicy when the wings got a little bit too hot for Ken to handle, and he decided to strip down to a sleeveless shirt, revealing an adorable and never-before-seen tattoo tribute.

Inked into his upper left arm was a portrait of Sugar, his adorable canine companion – a cutie indeed!

"We've had legendary actors, musicians, and athletes run the gauntlet on Hot Ones, but having a cultural icon like Ken in the hot seat for his first-ever hot sauce experience was on another level," Evans told PEOPLE Magazine.

"For a guy who's been setting trends for 65 years, he handled the heat like a total champion, and I'm thrilled to celebrate this milestone with Ken with this episode and my one-of-a-kind Sean Evans Ken doll."

Alongside Ken, Evans got to debut his very own personalized doll, which sat opposite the Mattel icon and asked questions while, of course, stuffing down hot wings.

Ken is excited about his 65th birthday and is looking forward to the years ahead, telling PEOPLE Magazine that the last year has been full of "adventures and new experiences."