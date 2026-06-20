Milly Alcock reveals touching story behind her 20 tattoos: "We're always in flux"

Los Angeles, California - House of the Dragon star Milly Alcock used her Last Meals appearance to reveal the touching story behind her roughly 20 tattoos , saying, "I think we're always in flux."

Milly Alcock has revealed the adorable, touching story behind her radical tattoo transformation. © AFP/Chris Delmas

There's no denying that over the last decade, Milly Alcock has been shooting straight towards superstardom, filling her resume with numerous fantastic productions, including a season of House of the Dragon and the 2019–2022 drama Upright.

Now careening her way into another iconic role as Kara Zor-El in the upcoming Supergirl movie, the 26-year-old is making the rounds with a series of enlightening interviews.

It was on the sublime Mythical Kitchen's Last Meals program, alongside host Josh Scherer, that she gave us insight into something we've long wanted to know: what's the story behind her tattoos?

When Scherer asked Alcock about her tattoo journey – pointing out that she's got "a fair amount" of them – she doubled down and told him she has 20 inkings in total.

"Being an actor, my body is my tool," she said, explaining that her tattoos are deeply personal. "But also my body's in service of other people and a character and whoever I need to be."

"There's something very grounding about it at the end of the day, taking it all off, and it's my skin, you know?" she said, explaining that because ink is "personalized," she still gets to maintain some form of ownership over herself in her career.