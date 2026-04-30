Minnesota tattoo artist gets epic anti-ICE ink celebrating resistance against Trump

St. Paul, Minnesota - Jordanne Le Fae got herself a bicep tattoo of a symbol celebrating Minnesota's resistance against Immigration and Customs Enforcement earlier this year.

The Rebel Loon symbol has become a major emblem of Minnesota's resistance against ICE. © Collage: Screenshots/Instagram/@faetattoos

The symbol of the Rebel Loon has become a common emblem of Minnesota's resistance against ICE since President Donald Trump deployed thousands of officers to the state early in 2026.

Now a common tattoo, the symbol takes the form of Minnesota's state bird, the loon, stylized in the design of the Rebel Alliance logo from Star Wars.

Tattooist Jordanne Le Fae specifically reserved a space on her bicep to get the inking done, employing the help of a local artist to get it done.

"Our artist, Erin, she actually has merch on our website from long ago that says 'loons are goth ducks,'" Le Fae was cited as saying by MPR News.

"She's always liked loons, so when I said I wanted to get one, she was like, 'You better let me do your loon.' I was like, 'Who else would I have do it?'"

La Fae revealed that over the first few months of 2026, at least one customer a day has requested the Rebel Loon symbol. An act of resistance, she decided that it was a tattoo she'd like as well.

In March, La Fae posted about the inking on Instagram and touted its significance to the Minnesota community, penning a message of hope.