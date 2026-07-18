Most tattooed man in Canada shares extraordinary 7-year flashback

Lethbridge, Canada - Remy Schofield, likely the most tattooed man in all of Canada , shared a remarkable and rare seven-year flashback to a past self that no longer exists.

Remy Schofield showed off an incredible seven-year flashback to what he looked like in 2019. © Collage: Screenshots/Instagram/@ephemeral__remy

Over the years, Remy has continued to impress with his remarkable and detailed tattoo transformation, which has seen him paint over his skin in brightly-colored and incredibly detailed designs.

Alongside the ink work itself, he has impressed his 187,000 followers on Instagram – where he goes as @ephemeral__remy – with numerous videos dispelling tattooing myths and talking about the process itself.

In a recent post, he showed off the true extent of his transformation over the last seven years with a throwback snap of him sitting on a bench in 2019.

A few years ago, Remy's love of blackout tattoos was in full display, his entire body covered in dark black ink. Sketched into the tattoos, particularly on his chest, were lavish, complicated designs in contrasting white ink.

"Years ago I dreamed in colors that felt more real than life itself," Remy captioned the picture. "I'd go to sleep at the end of long lonely nights, and wake up in fantastic worlds of memories of lost loves."

"Sometimes it seemed like years would pass me by while wrapped safely in my illusion before inevitably waking up all at once in total disillusion," Remy said in his characteristically nostalgic style.