Nurse's massive collection of bone tattoos earns him a world record

Drohobych, Ukraine - 28-year-old Ukrainian forensic nurse Oleh Karpa has covered his entire body in detailed tattoos that act as a visual guide to the human skeleton.

Oleh Karpa has covered his body in a radical tattoo representation of the human skeleton (stock image). © Unsplash/Joyce Hankins

The National Register of Records of Ukraine announced on Monday that Karpa, a forensic nurse from Drohobych in Lviv Oblast, had broken the world record for the most anatomical bone tattoos.

Lana Vetrova, who leads the registry, revealed the record in a post to Facebook, announcing that Karpa had beaten the previous world record that was awarded five years ago to famed "Zombie Boy" Rick Genest.

"Together with the pathologist… we spent three hours counting tattooing images of bones, studying every inch of Oleh's body," Vetrova wrote in comments translated from Ukrainian. "This is not a mirror selfie."

According to a medical expert, Karpa's tattoos all precisely reflect the structure of the human skeleton, with every inking in the exact right place with the exact right dimensions.

"If the body of Oleh is a masterpiece of anatomy, then his face is left clean," Vetrova continued. "Oleg lives in a small town and protects the nervous system of grandmothers on benches near the entrance."

"Oleh Karpa is not just a fan of tattoos. He is a forensic nurse, works in the morgue and develops the direction of thanatopractice in Ukraine, conducting online and offline courses."