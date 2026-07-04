Ozzy Osbourne's daughter gets touching tattoo tribute for her late father

London, UK - Ozzy Osbourne's daughter Kelly honored her late father with a permanent tattoo tribute on Thursday that was inked aboard the UK's iconic London Eye landmark.

Kelly Osbourne (r) reportedly got a tattoo tribute to her late rockstar father, Ozzy Osbourne (l), aboard the London Eye on Thursday. © AFP/Emma McIntyre/Getty Images

Nearly a year after the iconic rocker's death on July 22, 2025, his daughter Kelly jumped aboard the London Eye in a red polka-dot dress to get an extraordinary tattoo tribute high above the British capital.

People Magazine reports that the mother and 41-year-old former television star joined Miles Langford aboard the landmark and become one of the first people to ever get tattooed upon its spinning structure.

A clip shared by My London News shows Kelly Osbourne getting inked up by Langford, who founded the London Social tattoo brand that's hosting the London Eye event.

She can be seen sitting in one of the eye's iconic carriages while Langford carefully sketches the tattoo into her right thigh.

Osbourne opted to get an inking of her father's iconic round glasses, a symbol that has come to define the late rockstar's look.

Since her father passed away last year, Kelly Osbourne seems to have had a bit of a rough time of it.

In March, she slammed criticism she'd received over her appearance at the 2026 BRIT Awards, where she'd accepted – along with her mum Sharon – a lifetime achievement award for her late father.

"There is a special kind of cruelty in harming someone who is clearly going through something," she wrote on Instagram.