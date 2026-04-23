Pete Davidson shows off new face tattoo amid "horrible" removal journey

Las Vegas, Nevada - Despite embarking on a lengthy and "horrible" tattoo removal journey these last few years, comedian and actor Pete Davidson has debuted a brand-new face inking.

Pete Davidson debuted a new face tattoo at an event in Las Vegas last week. © AFP/Ethan Miller/Getty Images

Davidson debuted his new, low-key inking while attending CinemaCon 2026 in Las Vegas last week to promote his new action-comedy film, How to Rob a Bank.

The ink takes the form of an understated piece of black text that has been sketched down his sideburns, in front of his ear.

It reads "Scottie" in all capital letters, a touching tattoo tribute to his four-month-old daughter, whom he and girlfriend Elsie Hewitt welcomed in December last year.

His new tattoo cuts a strong contrast to the journey Davidson has been on these last few years, lasering off hundreds of tattoos that previously covered a huge amount of his body.

"I've been burning them off," Davidson told Jimmy Fallon on the Tonight Show last year. "They're almost gone."

He described the experience as one of the most painful and difficult of his life, cheekily exclaiming that "It's horrible" to get tattoos removed.

"They've got to burn off a layer of your skin," he told Fallon. "And then, it has to heal for, like, six to eight weeks.