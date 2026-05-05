Tattoo addict "Black alien" returns with radical and gruesome new body mods

Barcelona, Spain - Anthony "Black Alien" Loffredo has returned to the extreme body modification and tattoo game with a new set of facial scarification that is not only radical, but extraordinarily gruesome.

Anthony "Black Alien" Loffredo has returned to the body modification game with a series of radical and gruesome scarifications. © Collage: Screenshots/Instagram/@the_black_alien_project

Loffredo has long turned heads with his eye-catching appearance, which truly lives up to his "Black Alien" ambitions.

Yet his quest to transform into an extraterrestrial being has largely been absent from his timeline for the last few years.

Apart from some extraordinary facial modifications about a year ago, Loffredo has spent most of his time tattooing people, attending conventions, and posting social media content on his Instagram, where he has 1.2 million followers.

It seems that he's back to old habits now, breaking his silence and sharing a series of new body mods that'll shock even the sturdiest among us.

In April, Loffredo shared a huge new scarification piece on the side of his face, sliced into the skin on his cheek and across his jawline.

Scarification is when a body mod artist cuts into or removes skin in a particular pattern, so that the scars form a tattoo-like design.

This wasn't the first new piece he shared, either, opting a few weeks earlier to show off a series of circular scars cut into the skin along the ridge of his nose, up his forehead, and onto his head.

"My body is not just matter: it is a territory of transformation," Loffredo captioned the post in Spanish. "Every modification is a conscious act, a trace of evolution, a bridge between the human and what is yet to be born."