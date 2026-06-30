Tattoo addict can only see in black and white after inking her eyeballs!

Rio de Janeiro, Brazil - Ink-addicted Brazilian content creator and tattooist Lavinia Mesquita tattooed her eyeballs dark black. Now, she can only see in monochrome.

Lavinia Mesquita tattooed both her eyeballs black – and now she can only see in monochrome. © Collage: Screenshots/Instagram/@lavmedusa

Mesquita has spent years sharing her remarkable tattoo transformation and body modification journey with nearly 280,000 followers on Instagram, where she goes as @lavmedusa.

Nothing quite compares, however, to the revelations that went viral earlier this year and were then translated and shared by Bored Panda. Taking to social media, she described what truly happened when she tattooed her eyeballs dark black.

According to Mesquita, she thought of the eye tattoos as nothing more than a standard inking. When she got the thing, however, she immediately realized her mistake.

"I did it completely without thinking, like tattooing my face," she explained.

After getting her eyeballs tattooed black, she suddenly realized that she could only see the world in black and white, an experience she likens to how dogs see the world.

This is likely because Mesquita had her pupil tattooed along with the sclera, something that most eyeball tattooists don't do.

The most shocking side effect of this, however, is that she has become so visually impaired that it's impossible for her to read or write: "Not even the signs on the street, not even the traffic light."

Things get even more nuts, however, with the revelation that Mesquita now cries black tears because of the tattoo ink, something she first though would stop, but has continued.