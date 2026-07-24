Tattoo addict reveals the X-rated body mod that was the most challenging he ever got

Rotterdam, Netherlands - Extreme tattoo addict Kaoriki used a video on social media to open up about the most challenging and uncomfortable body modifications he ever got done.

This extreme ink addict opened up about the most remarkable and challenging body modifications he ever got. © Collage: Screenshots/TikTok/@kaoriki1978

Despite having covered his entire body in radical blackout tattoos, sketched in intricate designs across his torso, head, arms, and legs, it's not Kaoriki's ink work that truly stuns.

Instead, it's the remarkable collection of extreme body modifications – including subdermal implants, deep flesh tunnels, and countless piercings – which draw the eye when he floats past your TikTok feed, where he has thousands of followers.

Perhaps the most extreme of all, however, are a pair of body modifications which would make most people's spines tingle.

His eyeballs have been tattooed a dark black, so that the color uniformly matches his pupils. Meanwhile, his tongue has been chopped in half and inked blue to resemble that of a reptile.

In an interview with Ink Stories last year, Kaoriki opened up about the extraordinary body modification journey he's been on, and revealed his most challenging body mods.

"I think the most difficult one has been, um, the transscrotal, which is down there," Kaoriki said, gesturing towards his crotch.

A transscrotal piercing is one which travels through the scrotum one end to the other, whether that be from front to back or side to side. It is highly risky.

"That's been quite difficult with the healing," he continued, also pointing out that the healing of his split tongue was highly difficult.