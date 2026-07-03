Tattoo addict who blacked out his entire body reveals biggest ink regrets

Portsmouth, UK - British ink influencer Dave Chudley opened up about what he wishes he'd known before embarking on an extremely radical blackout tattoo transformation.

Dave Chudley what he wishes he'd learnt earlier – before he covered himself in radical blackout tattoos. © Collage: Screenshots/Instagram/@ink.body1

Chudley has managed to gather nearly 280,000 followers on Instagram, where he goes as @ink.body1, with his remarkable and detailed tutorials, guides, and advice.

In particular, he's passionate about sharing the impact blackout tattoos can have on your body, the healing process, and what to do when things don't go right.

Along with these guides, Chudley charms with his humorous personality and unique look – the entire top half of his body is coated in an extensive blackout tattoo!

During a number of recent Q&A sessions with some of his fans, however, Chudley opened up about the difficulties that come with blackout tattoos, and the impact they truly have on your body.

"People think it's easy: it's not. It's far from it. It's actually very, very difficult," Chudley was cited as saying by Bored Panda. "It's not just coloring in… It's about not damaging the skin in the process."

Having begun his tattoo transformation in 2020, he encountered many problems because he knew very little about the process of getting a blackout.

"We didn't know a lot about it back then," he explained. "It was more than artists would experiment alongside you as they were doing the work."

After applying some really serious blackout tattoos, Chudley quickly started experiencing redness, swelling, peeling, and itching. He now knows this is normal, and explains that to his audience, but warns people should know what they're getting into.