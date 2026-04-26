Tattoo-addicted surfer inks her eyeballs to match the ocean

Berlin, Germany - Trinity has completely covered her body – even her eyeballs – in radical tattoos and extreme body modifications that make her one of the most unique content creators out there.

Trinity has covered nearly her entire body in extreme tattoos and radical body mods. © Collage: Screenshots/Instagram/@trinity.eclectic_13

Boasting more than 260,000 followers on TikTok, where she goes as @trinity.eclectic5, and tens of thousands more across several Instagram pages, Trinity is one of the body mod community's biggest influencers.

Her surfer lifestyle and skater vibes are unique and the source of much of the art that she shares day in, day out with her legions of fans.

What's most remarkable about her, however, is the extraordinary tattoo and body modification transformation she has undertaken over the last two decades.

Nearly all of Trinity's skin is covered in tattoos, most of which are black and take the form of complicated patterns and fillers. It's her eyeball inkings that are particularly striking – the whites of her eyes have been tattooed an ocean blue!

It's not just her tattoos that have totally transformed her aesthetic, though, but also the extraordinary body mods that complement them.

Most notably, Trinity has a pair of fangs carved into her mouth and has split her tongue in half down the center.