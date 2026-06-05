Tattoo fanatic opens up about her most extreme piercings

Roseville, California – California-based ink addict Slater boasts many tattoos and body modifications, but it's her extreme piercings and stretched labret that are truly turning heads.

Slater has covered her body in numerous tattoos and a vast collection of extreme piercings. © Collage: Screenshots/TikTok/@5lvt3rx2

While Slater may identify as a former body piercer on social media, where she goes as @5lvt3rx2 and boasts thousands of followers, she's certainly not giving up her jewelry addiction or love for similar modifications.

A tattoo fan as well, Slater's social media shows off a number of gorgeous, simple tattoos that adorn her body with symbols and words that are meaningful to her.

Most remarkable, of course, are her piercings and her love for jewelry. Pierced into her nose are numerous rings and chains, giving her a unique vibe that might not break any world records, but is certainly eye-catching.

Her ears are similarly filled with a plethora of different rings, studs, and chains, each bunched up together and presenting a truly unique vibe. She's also got a stretched labret and a stacked septum.

Responding to a question from a fan, Slater opened up about her decision to sew up her stretched labret, explaining that it was something that she had wanted "since I was a child."

She explained that even among some of the most committed and excited body modifiers, sometimes people's bodies reject piercings, and that had been the case for her.

In another video, she went through the pain levels that had come with her radical piercing journey, declaring that the "coin slot" on her ear had been one of the most painful.