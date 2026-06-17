Tattooed couple cover each other in increasingly extreme body modifications

Freital, Germany - Christiane and Thorsten Meise have covered themselves from head to toe in incredibly radical tattoos , increasingly extreme body modifications, and piercings.

This German couple has covered themselves in radical, matching tattoos and extreme body modifications. © Collage: Screenshots/TikTok/@mr.and.mrs.meise

Take one quick glance at Mr. and Mrs. Meise's TikTok page, and their close connection and love for each other become immediately apparent – as does their obsession with extreme body modifications and tattoos!

Both of the Meises are covered head-to-toe in colorful and matching tattoos. Their inkings cover half of each face and take on the exact mirror image of one another, as do many of their other tattoos.

Incredibly, both of them also have matching piercings on their faces. A flesh tunnel is dug into both of their bottom lips and filled with giant black plugs.

Christiane and Thorsten have also chopped their tongues in half, so that they resemble two separate (and flappable) halves. As if that weren't extreme enough, they've even tattooed their tongues black.

Embedded into each of their foreheads are a pair of demon horns, formed by cutting open the skin, sliding a silicon mold underneath, and letting the skin heal around the bump.

"We're perfectly normal," the Meises told Blick earlier in June. "We come as a package deal."

"We love being different, changing, and testing the boundaries of our own bodies. Our tattoos tell stories without a single word being spoken," Christiane explained in comments translated from German.