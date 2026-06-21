Tattooed mom reveals hilarious inking mistake she didn't notice until it was too late

Perth, Australia - An Australian mom sent the internet into a comedic meltdown after revealing a bizarre but hilarious tattoo mistake she described as a "major baby brain moment."

This Australian mom made a bizarre, touching, and hilarious tattoo mistake. © Collage: Screenshots/TikTok/@givingmumvibes

Popular lifestyle influencer Katie Benjamin has taken her followers through many periods of her life, including the raising of her daughter Airlie and the recent birth of her son Reef.

In particular, she has opened up about her struggles with parenting, her experiences with IVF and infertility, and a range of other issues.

More recently, however, she opened up about a particularly bizarre but incredibly touching mistake she made, something she puts down to a simple case of "baby brain."

Recently, Benjamin had wanted to get herself a tattoo tribute to Airlie.

It was meant to be a beautifully written copy of her name, but when she left the tattoo studio, she realized disaster had struck: It was misspelled!

"It was so funny and honestly only something that would happen to me, I swear," Benjamin said in a recent TikTok video.

"Guys, I just got my tattoos done, and I've just realized I spelled Airlie's name wrong… How did I not check the spelling before she did it?"

In a later interview, she explained what happened: "I picked out the font and size all without noticing the mistake, and even watched her tattoo it on, and I didn't notice!"

"My brain definitely wasn't operating at 100%, so I didn't pick up the mistake until after it was tattooed!" she said.