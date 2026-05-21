The Boys co-stars branded "tone deaf" by fans after revealing matching tattoos

Los Angeles, California - After revealing that she and her The Boys co-star Tomer Capone got matching tattoos last year, actor Karen Fukuhara has been branded "tone deaf" by fans.

The Boys co-stars Karen Fukuhara (l.) and Tomer Capone have faced fan backlash after getting matching tattoos. © Collage: AFP/Matei Horvath/Getty Images & AFP/Frederic J. Brown

The backlash came after Fukuhara used a social media photo dump to reveal the new tattoos, which she and Capone apparently got from a famous LA tattoo studio last June.

The Instagram post featured a selection of images and short videos from the day they got inked. Amongst the collection was the tattoo itself: A heart with an arrow through it, captioned "Mon coeur," French for "my heart."

"Last June, in the middle of filming the final season of The Boys, Tomer and I flew to LA for a quick 48 hours for a convention appearance," Fukuhara revealed.

"We had been talking about getting matching tattoos to commemorate our time on the show," she wrote. "It really felt like the two of us were on a real Kimiko and Frenchie excursion, sneaking away on some little mission of our own… I'll never forget this special day."

While it all seems relatively innocuous, fans were quick to point out Tomer's past as a soldier in the Israeli Defense Forces (IDF) and various stories he has told about his mandatory military service.

In an interview in 2016, Tomer even admitted to having been involved in the kidnapping of an 18-year-old girl, and said that he'd witnessed IDF soldiers carry out cruel "pranks."

"With an IDF soldier? Aw, hell nah," wrote one user. "Cool, didn't he used to kidnap Palestinian kids?" asked another.