Woman bullied for tattooing freckles onto her face – but she still wants more

Los Angeles, California - Despite facing relentless criticism and online bullying for having freckles tattooed across her much of her face, Bliss Loveall has declared t hat it won't stop her from getting more.

Bliss Loveall has debuted a brand-new look and even added tattooed freckles, despite being the target of online hate. © Collage: Screenshots/Instagram/@coach.bliss_

Having debuted her bold new look in early January, Loveall faced a huge amount of backlash for deciding to get freckles tattooed across her nose and cheeks at a specialist studio in Los Angeles.

To get the job done, she made her way to Yassa Tattoo, a popular cosmetic tattoo studio that specializes in freckle inkings.

Loveall, who goes by @coach.bliss_ on Instagram and is followed by nearly 400,000 people, said that she was surprised by the online hate, not understanding what it was that had offended so many people.

"What I did not anticipate was people being big mad, like beyond furious that I tattooed freckles on my face," she said in a recent video.

"What cracks me up the most about this is that freckles are the most unserious thing," Loveall said. "And that is kind of why it's so funny that women are getting so mad in my comments section about me getting fake freckles."

The backlash didn't change how she felt about the freckle tattoos, however, nor her decision to get even more inkings despite the controversy.

"I know that people are very upset that I would tattoo freckles on my face, but I genuinely love them," she said in a subsequent video.