Woman gets dog's ashes inked onto her face in touching tattoo tribute

After Claire Hobson's gorgeous dog Patch passed away, she was worried that she wouldn't be able to take his ashes with her when she moved to Dubai. Her solution? To have his ashes tattooed into her face.

A woman got her late dog's ashes inked into her skin in a touching tattoo tribute (stock image). © Unsplash/T. Hoffmann

Before heading off to Dubai, Hobson had an artist mix Patch's ashes with some black tattoo ink. They then injected it into her skin, sketching two permanent eyeliner tattoos onto her face.

"I was about to go to Dubai to move there," Hobson told This Morning. "I was living between countries, and I thought, 'I don't want to put his ashes in a suitcase.'"

"I thought, 'Oh, I'm getting my eyeliner tattooed, and I'm sure people have their loved ones tattooed into body tattoos, so why not just have it in my eyeliner?"

A permanent makeup artist herself, Hobson said that she'd turned to a colleague to make the strange request, and even caveated it with an acknowledgment that the idea was "really bonkers."

Her colleague was more than happy to help her out, however, in part due to a common love for dogs.

"We underestimate actually the loss of pets and how we want to remember them," she said. "The eyeliner does last quite a lot of years… He's going to be there a long time."