Woman leaves people speechless with bizarre Danny DeVito toe tattoo

Bozeman, Montana - A woman has gone viral – and left people speechless – after getting a hilarious picture of actor Danny DeVito's head tattooed onto the bottom of her big toe.

A woman has gone crazy viral after getting Danny DeVito's head tattooed onto her toe. © AFP/Kevin Winter/Getty Images

According to a tattoo artist who regularly shares inkings they've completed on their Instagram page, their client understood that the piece would likely rub off relatively quickly due to its location on the bottom of her toe.

Pictures shared of the bizarre but supremely humorous tattoo showed DeVito's face expertly inked onto the underside of her big toe. It was extraordinarily detailed, as well, and even featured his iconic glasses.

The identity of the client is unknown, but the inking seems to have been completed at Tiney Tattoos in Bozeman, Montana.

"She said the only part that hurt was in the crease," the tattoo artist was cited as saying by the Mirror. "Other than that, she barely felt it."

"I'll touch it up whenever she wants, because it's definitely going to fade. I'd be impressed if it lasts two years. It was a free tattoo for s**ts and giggles."

The inking went quickly viral on Instagram, and especially on Reddit, where many fans of DeVito quickly began commenting on the incredible tattoo.

"Simply perfection," one user wrote on Reddit. "No notes. Yes. Yes."