Zayn Malik reveals touching tattoo tribute to Drew Barrymore

Los Angeles, California - During a long-form interview on the Zach Sang Show podcast in April, former One Direction star Zayn Malik revealed that he got a brand new tattoo tribute to Drew Barrymore.

Former One Direction star Zayn Malik revealed that he got a tattoo tribute for Drew Barrymore (l.) earlier this month. © Collage: Michael Tran / AFP & AFP/Kevin Winter/Getty Images

Malik told Zach Sang that he recently had a tattoo done in tribute to Barrymore on his forearm. The Scream star reportedly got a tattoo in his honor as well – a sketching of his first name in Arabic.

It is unclear what form the ink took on Malik's arm, but he confirmed that "it was actually done on live TV," suggesting that the inking will be revealed when his appearance on The Drew Barrymore Show airs on April 23.

It has long been known that the musician's tattoos hold great meaning to him, taking the form of intricate and symbolic pieces of art that tell stories about his life.

"Tattoos are a way of expressing things you don't always say out loud," Malik was cited as saying by Hola.

Malik's appearance alongside Barrymore was also filmed shortly before he was hospitalized in April, triggering his decision to cut back on a number of shows.