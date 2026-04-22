Zayn Malik reveals touching tattoo tribute to Drew Barrymore
Los Angeles, California - During a long-form interview on the Zach Sang Show podcast in April, former One Direction star Zayn Malik revealed that he got a brand new tattoo tribute to Drew Barrymore.
Malik told Zach Sang that he recently had a tattoo done in tribute to Barrymore on his forearm. The Scream star reportedly got a tattoo in his honor as well – a sketching of his first name in Arabic.
It is unclear what form the ink took on Malik's arm, but he confirmed that "it was actually done on live TV," suggesting that the inking will be revealed when his appearance on The Drew Barrymore Show airs on April 23.
It has long been known that the musician's tattoos hold great meaning to him, taking the form of intricate and symbolic pieces of art that tell stories about his life.
"Tattoos are a way of expressing things you don't always say out loud," Malik was cited as saying by Hola.
Malik's appearance alongside Barrymore was also filmed shortly before he was hospitalized in April, triggering his decision to cut back on a number of shows.
Zayn Malik shares update on his health after hospitalization
A source told People that Malik will need to prioritize his health for the foreseeable future due to health issues and will be stepping back from promotional events. Apparently, he is seeing the "No. 1 cardiologist in the world."
"To my fans – Thank you to all of you for your love [and] support now [and] always," the former boybander wrote in an Instagram story alongside a snap of him in a hospital bed on April 17. "Been a long week and am still unexpectedly recovering."
"Heartbroken that I can't see you all this week, I wouldn't be in the place I am today without you guys and am so thankful for your understanding," he said.
Cover photo: Collage: Michael Tran / AFP & AFP/Kevin Winter/Getty Images