Civilians killed in new Ukraine strikes against Russia and Crimea

Moscow, Russia - Continuing Ukrainian retaliation strikes killed three people, including one child, and wounded eight in Russia and Moscow-annexed Crimea on Thursday, local authorities said.

Onlookers watch as smoke rises from an e-commerce form in Russia that was hit by Ukrainian drones on July 18, 2026. © AFP/Tatyana Makeyeva

In their fifth year of war, Moscow and Kyiv have escalated airstrikes deep behind each other's lines, driving the civilian toll to its highest since 2022, while fighting on the front has remained at a virtual standstill.

On the outskirts of Voronezh, 310 miles south of Moscow, a "three-year-old boy died" in a fire that broke out at his home after a drone crashed into it, regional governor Alexander Gusev wrote on Telegram.

The boy's parents sustained "various wounds," he said, adding that a young man had also been wounded in a separate drone attack in the same area.

In Russia's Belgorod region, which borders Ukraine, one man was killed and another wounded when a Ukrainian drone struck a vehicle, regional authorities said in a statement on Telegram.

In Crimea, the peninsula annexed by Russia in 2014, a Ukrainian attack killed one person and wounded four others, including two children, Moscow-installed governor Sergei Aksyonov said.

US-led talks on resolving the conflict have stalled since the Trump administration's attention has turned its attention largely to its self-inflicted war with Iran.

The attacks come the same day that Secretary of State Marco Rubio met with Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov on the sidelines of the Association of Southeast Asian Nations foreign ministers' summit in Manila.