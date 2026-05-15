Russia and Ukraine swap hundreds of prisoners of war each in "first phase" of exchange

Kyiv, Ukraine - Russia and Ukraine exchanged 205 prisoners of war each on Friday, Moscow and Kyiv said, a week after US President Donald Trump announced a large swap would take place between the warring sides.

Ukrainian servicemen and former prisoners of war embrace after they set foot on Ukrainian soil after a POW swap with Russia on May 15, 2026. © REUTERS

The Russian defense ministry said in a statement on social media that "205 Russian servicemen were returned from territory" controlled by Kyiv, adding that, "in exchange, 205 Ukrainian armed forces prisoners of war were transferred."

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky said on Telegram most of the Ukrainians handed over had been in Russian captivity since 2022.

Trump said last week that Russia and Ukraine would carry out a mutual swap of 1,000 prisoners as he announced a three-day US-brokered ceasefire that covered Russia's May 9 parade celebrating the defeat of the Nazis.

Both sides have traded accusations of violating the truce and Ukraine has accused Moscow of ramping up its strikes against civilians after it expired, killing at least 24 in an air barrage on Kyiv on Thursday.

"This is the first phase of the 1,000-for-1,000 prisoner exchange," Zelensky said.