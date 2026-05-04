Russia declares brief truce – and threatens "massive" attack if Ukraine breaks it

Moscow, Russia - Russia on Monday declared a unilateral ceasefire with Ukraine between May 8-9, when Moscow marks its annual World War II Victory Day commemorations, and threatened a "massive missile strike" on Kyiv if Ukraine violated it.

Russian President Vladimir Putin first proposed the Victory Day truce last week. © Mikhail METZEL / POOL / AFP

Russian President Vladimir Putin first proposed the truce last week, during a phone call with US counterpart Donald Trump.

Ukraine said last week it would seek details from Washington about the offer.

"In accordance with a decision of the Supreme Commander-in-Chief of the Russian Armed Forces, Vladimir Putin, a ceasefire has been declared from May 8–9, 2026 ... We hope that the Ukrainian side will follow suit," the Russian defense ministry said in a post on state-backed messaging app MAX.

"If the Kyiv regime attempts to implement its criminal plans to disrupt the celebration of the 81st anniversary of Victory in the Great Patriotic War, the Russian Armed Forces will launch a retaliatory, massive missile strike on the center of Kyiv."