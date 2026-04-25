Russia pounds Ukraine's Dnipro for 20 hours straight in brutal barrage that kills eight

Kyiv, Ukraine - Russian barrages of drones and missiles pounded Ukraine 's central-eastern city of Dnipro for 20 hours straight, killing eight people and wounding dozens, local authorities said on Saturday.

Russia pounded Ukraine's Dnipro for 20 hours straight in a deadly attack. © HANDOUT / STATE EMERGENCY SERVICE OF UKRAINE / AFP

The attack – the largest ever on the city – began overnight and lasted well into the afternoon, coming in waves that hit homes, businesses, and energy infrastructure.

"20 hours... For more than 20 awful hours, the Russians attacked Dnipro in waves. They struck with missiles and drones," said military governor of the wider Dnipropetrovsk region, Oleksandr Ganzha.

Dnipro's mayor, Borys Filatov, described the barrage as "the largest-scale attack on Dnipro."

Rescuers spent hours sifting through debris despite the ongoing strikes, clearing out the rubble of bombed apartment buildings and searching for survivors and bodies, photos from the Ukrainian emergency service showed. One apartment building was struck twice at different times, authorities said.

The attack killed eight people and wounded 49, including two children. Among the wounded was the mayor's deputy, who was "nearly killed", Filatov said. Another ten people were wounded in the Dnipropetrovsk region.

Strikes also hit the neighbouring Zaporizhzhia region, killing one person and wounding four in a civilian minibus, said regional military administration head Ivan Fedorov.

Ukraine's air force said Russia had launched 619 drones and 47 missiles overnight, adding that most of them had been repelled.

Russia has recently shifted from largely nighttime air raids to longer, periodic strikes that begin overnight and stretch well into the day.